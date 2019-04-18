Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) will post sales of $20.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.50 million. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $30.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $21.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.00 million to $26.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $39.55 million, with estimates ranging from $26.60 million to $52.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.79% and a negative net margin of 109.76%. The business had revenue of $29.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.60 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 5,315 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $50,279.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 478,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith M. Mcgahan sold 2,496 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $27,530.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,454.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,991 shares of company stock worth $994,728 in the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPPI stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.53. 722,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,739. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 2.70.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

