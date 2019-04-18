SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) Holdings Reduced by Cobiz Wealth LLC

Cobiz Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 72.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,618 shares during the quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOP. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Bank of The West purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,000.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XOP traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $31.80. The company had a trading volume of 621,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,389,895. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $45.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) Holdings Reduced by Cobiz Wealth LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/spdr-sp-oil-gas-exploration-production-etf-xop-holdings-reduced-by-cobiz-wealth-llc.html.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.