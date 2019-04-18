SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138,691 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF makes up approximately 9.1% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF worth $112,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 5,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $356.18. The stock had a trading volume of 70,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,918. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $284.45 and a 1 year high of $374.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.8844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

