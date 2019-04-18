SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME) Shares Bought by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,005 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.39% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 44,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000.

NYSEARCA XME traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,625,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,446. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $38.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.1517 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

