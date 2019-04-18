SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) Holdings Lifted by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,505,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 39,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,159,000 after buying an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.46. The stock had a trading volume of 58,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,028,678. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $111.06 and a 1 year high of $128.54.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/spdr-gold-shares-gld-holdings-lifted-by-waverton-investment-management-ltd.html.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.