Southwestern Energy (SWN) Trading Down 7%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)’s share price was down 7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 30,953,084 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 16,902,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWN shares. B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price target on Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.61.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,005,226 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,998,000 after buying an additional 28,992,566 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,967,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $24,233,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,097,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,636,000 after buying an additional 4,004,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,207,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/southwestern-energy-swn-trading-down-7.html.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.