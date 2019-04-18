Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,839 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $12,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LUV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1,583.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,446 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 103,886 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,075.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 208.0% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 616 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,238 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.77.

Shares of LUV opened at $52.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $64.02.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/southwest-airlines-co-luv-shares-bought-by-nisa-investment-advisors-llc.html.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.