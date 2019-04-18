South State Corp (SSB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.75.

SSB has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of South State in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised South State from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

In other South State news, CEO Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 9,892 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $662,764.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 500 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,366. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,339 shares of company stock valued at $978,540. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSB. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of South State by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $73.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.22. South State has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $162.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.79 million. South State had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 24.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that South State will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, ATM processing, and wealth management and trust services.

