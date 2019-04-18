SONO (SONO) Market Cap Reaches $33,244.00

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. SONO has a market cap of $33,244.00 and approximately $39.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SONO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SONO has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SONO alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.22 or 0.02335629 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00477005 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00021173 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00010416 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00021060 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00017616 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00009277 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005404 BTC.

SONO Profile

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 1,588,327 coins. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin . The official website for SONO is projectsono.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO Coin Trading

SONO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SONO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SONO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.