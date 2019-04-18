Somewhat Negative News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Airbus (EADSF) Stock Price

Headlines about Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) have been trending somewhat negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Airbus earned a news impact score of -1.36 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Airbus stock opened at $134.03 on Thursday. Airbus has a 52-week low of $91.00 and a 52-week high of $136.19.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

