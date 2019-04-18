SOLVE Market Cap Reaches $13.89 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0660 or 0.00001261 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and KuCoin. In the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 42.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. SOLVE has a market cap of $13.89 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006322 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00411818 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019211 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002204 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.01123467 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00211468 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006736 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00001598 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000137 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,550,071 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SOLVE’s official website is solve.care . The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care

Buying and Selling SOLVE

SOLVE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

