SolarCoin (SLR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.68 Million

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 18th. One SolarCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000975 BTC on exchanges including Lykke Exchange, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Livecoin. SolarCoin has a market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $2,057.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.71 or 0.01561234 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00172069 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012529 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002890 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001969 BTC.

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,673,859 coins and its circulating supply is 51,920,935 coins. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Lykke Exchange, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

