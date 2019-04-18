Socket Mobile (SCKT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th.
Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 3.47%.
Socket Mobile stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. Socket Mobile has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.16.
Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical, and education.
