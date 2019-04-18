Snap-on (SNA) Stock Price Up 6.5% After Strong Earnings

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)’s share price rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $174.00 and last traded at $168.07. Approximately 2,388,785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 243% from the average daily volume of 696,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.84.

The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.13 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Bank of America started coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Snap-on from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.83.

In related news, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 11,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $1,846,160.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $60,832.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,327 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,183 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNA. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Snap-on by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 1,158.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/snap-on-sna-stock-price-up-6-5-after-strong-earnings.html.

Snap-on Company Profile (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Read More: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.