Smart Global Holdings Inc (SGH) Director Iain Mackenzie Sells 10,000 Shares

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) Director Iain Mackenzie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Iain Mackenzie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Iain Mackenzie sold 10,000 shares of Smart Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $239,500.00.

On Friday, February 15th, Iain Mackenzie sold 10,000 shares of Smart Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $287,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.27 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63. The firm has a market cap of $510.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.26.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12). Smart Global had a return on equity of 61.87% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Smart Global’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SGH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Smart Global in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Smart Global from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Smart Global by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Smart Global by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Smart Global by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Smart Global by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Smart Global by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

