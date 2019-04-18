Smart & Final Stores (SFS) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) rose 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.52 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 64,765 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 584,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

SFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Smart & Final Stores from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smart & Final Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Smart & Final Stores in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.35 million, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.72.

Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Smart & Final Stores had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Smart & Final Stores Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 249.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart & Final Stores during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart & Final Stores during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart & Final Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smart & Final Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart & Final Stores Company Profile (NYSE:SFS)

Smart & Final Stores, Inc operates as a food retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Smart & Final and Smart Foodservice. The company's stores offer fresh perishables and everyday grocery items, such as produce, meat and deli, dairy and cheese, grocery, and beverage products, as well as paper and packaging, and restaurant equipment and janitorial supplies.

