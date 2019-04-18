Sleep Number (SNBR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $426.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.53 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 178.70%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sleep Number updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.25-2.75 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.25-2.75 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $48.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $49.56.

In related news, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 3,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $166,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shelly Radue Ibach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,262 shares of company stock valued at $6,532,158 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Sleep Number by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 16,831 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 1.0% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 214,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 347.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after buying an additional 170,352 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the third quarter worth about $816,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNBR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Sleep Number to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Sleep Number to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows and sheets, as well as other bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, and foundations under the Sleep Number name.

