Skechers USA Inc (SKX) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,645 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Skechers USA by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Skechers USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Skechers USA by 2,192.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,233,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,958 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC increased its position in Skechers USA by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Skechers USA by 1,569.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 220,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $7,506,847.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 552,679 shares in the company, valued at $18,829,773.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 29,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,041,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 524,877 shares of company stock valued at $17,733,801. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SKX opened at $35.28 on Thursday. Skechers USA Inc has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $42.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Skechers USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Monday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

