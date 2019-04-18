Sippican Capital Advisors Has $1.22 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. General Mills makes up about 1.5% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in General Mills were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GIS opened at $51.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.55. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $52.17. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 63.02%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 118,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $5,730,372.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,112,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donal L. Mulligan sold 126,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $6,316,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 378,663 shares in the company, valued at $18,933,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 452,071 shares of company stock worth $22,112,181. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $55.00 target price on General Mills and gave the company a “buy gis” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on General Mills from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Standpoint Research started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.59 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 target price on General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

