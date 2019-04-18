Simplex Trading LLC Buys Shares of 8,180 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.
Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $100.99. 568,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,703. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $101.45.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
