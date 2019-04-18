Simplex Trading LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 101,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $55.35. 16,317,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,735,544. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $48.99 and a 1-year high of $61.65.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

