Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) Holdings Lifted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 22.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Simon Property Group to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.33.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $177.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $145.78 and a 52 week high of $191.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 63.21% and a net margin of 43.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

