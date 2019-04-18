Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Roth Capital

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Roth Capital from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.10.

SLAB traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $92.75. 214,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,012. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $73.13 and a 12 month high of $110.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.47.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $87,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,012.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1,565.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 689,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,272,000 after purchasing an additional 647,865 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,679,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,806,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 228,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,983,000 after purchasing an additional 99,927 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,995,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,828,000 after purchasing an additional 90,944 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

