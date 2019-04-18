Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) Position Lifted by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Silgan by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,871,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,829,000 after purchasing an additional 235,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Silgan by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,175,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,687,000 after purchasing an additional 35,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Silgan by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,814,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,436,000 after purchasing an additional 276,073 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Silgan by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,298,000 after purchasing an additional 96,496 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Silgan by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 41,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLGN stock opened at $29.78 on Thursday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLGN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Silgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Allott sold 63,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $1,808,830.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 972,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,694,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Jennings sold 6,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $183,289.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,116.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,435 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

