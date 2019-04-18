Sierra Oncology (SRRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company. It develops and markets drugs for the treatment of cancer. The product pipeline consists of SRA737 and SRA141. SRA737 is an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the DNA Damage Response network. SRA141 is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of cell division cycle 7kinase. Sierra Oncology, Inc., formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc., is headquatered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

SRRA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,985. The company has a quick ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $102.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.78. Sierra Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.70.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 407,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,754 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 100,709 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,173,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 373,620 shares in the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Oncology (SRRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.