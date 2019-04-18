Short Interest in Cadence Bancorp (CADE) Expands By 48.3%

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,267,888 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the March 15th total of 2,877,868 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,689,522 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CFO Valerie Toalson bought 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.06 per share, with a total value of $99,979.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,955.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $995,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,750,761.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 55,044 shares of company stock worth $1,096,177. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 13.9% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 621,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after acquiring an additional 75,861 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,191 shares during the period. Pwmco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,977,000. Southside Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,643,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 73.6% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 165,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 70,023 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CADE opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.47. Cadence Bancorp has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $124.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.44 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CADE. TheStreet raised Cadence Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cadence Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.11.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/short-interest-in-cadence-bancorp-cade-expands-by-48-3.html.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.