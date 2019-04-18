Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in Encana Corp (ECA)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Encana by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,398,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $346,081,000 after buying an additional 561,436 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Encana by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,398,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $346,081,000 after buying an additional 561,436 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Encana by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 23,139,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,503,000 after buying an additional 7,590,059 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Encana by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,176,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,402,000 after buying an additional 9,633,795 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Encana by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,860,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,893,000 after buying an additional 348,288 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ECA shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Encana in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie raised shares of Encana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.28 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. CIBC raised shares of Encana from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Encana in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Encana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.78.

NYSE:ECA opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.10. Encana Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Encana had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Encana Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Encana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

In related news, Director Suzanne P. Nimocks acquired 10,000 shares of Encana stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

