Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) to Issue $1.13 Quarterly Dividend

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 1.13 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%.

Sherwin-Williams has raised its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 40 consecutive years. Sherwin-Williams has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to earn $24.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

SHW stock opened at $442.91 on Thursday. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $355.28 and a fifty-two week high of $479.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.02). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 46.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,344 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.24, for a total transaction of $593,026.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,376.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Allen J. Mistysyn sold 2,874 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.90, for a total value of $1,247,028.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,598,906.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,839 shares of company stock worth $5,186,817 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, February 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $405.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.43.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

