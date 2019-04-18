Sharps Compliance (SMED) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Houston, Texas, SHARPS COMPLIANCE is a leading provider of cost-effective disposal solutions for small quantity generators of medical waste. The Company’s flagship product, the Sharps Disposal by Mail System, is a cost-effective and easy-to-use solution to dispose of medical waste such as hypodermic needles, lancets and any other medical device or objects used to puncture or lacerate the skin. The Company also offers a number of products specifically designed for the home healthcare market. Sharps Compliance focuses on targeted growth markets such as the pharmaceutical, retail, healthcare, commercial, professional and hospitality markets, as well as serving a variety of additional markets. Sharps is a leading proponent and participant in the development of public awareness and solutions for the safe disposal of needles, syringes and other sharps in the community setting. “

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Shares of Sharps Compliance stock opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $4.77. The firm has a market cap of $58.27 million, a P/E ratio of -89.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.16.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Sharps Compliance had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sharps Compliance stock. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 519,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 34,890 shares during the period. Sharps Compliance comprises 1.0% of Quantum Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Quantum Capital Management owned approximately 3.22% of Sharps Compliance worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sharps Compliance (SMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.