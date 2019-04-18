Sharkey Howes & Javer Buys 19,779 Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 418.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,779 shares during the quarter. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMB. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 508.5% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of EMB stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,185,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,074,827. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.15 and a one year high of $111.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.4541 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $5.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

