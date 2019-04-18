Sharkey Howes & Javer Acquires New Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (EFAV)

Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 128,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,227,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1,093.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after buying an additional 101,272 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 960.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,675,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,652,000 after buying an additional 4,234,473 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 99,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.66. 1,128,768 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

