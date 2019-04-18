Sesen Bio (SESN) Trading Up 10.6%

Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN)’s share price was up 10.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 89,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 982,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SESN shares. ValuEngine cut Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. HC Wainwright cut Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $98.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.01.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Sesen Bio Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SESN. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Sesen Bio by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,518,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 454,950 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sesen Bio by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,518,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 454,950 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sesen Bio by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,099,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 269,863 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

