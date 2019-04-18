Sempra Energy (SRE) Stake Lessened by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 265,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Sempra Energy accounts for approximately 2.3% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $33,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,783,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,364,110,000 after acquiring an additional 997,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,783,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,364,110,000 after buying an additional 997,607 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $653,205,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,581,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,503,000 after buying an additional 127,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,344,000 after buying an additional 253,809 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lynn Schenk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $644,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,169.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP G Joyce Rowland sold 2,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $289,217.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,036.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,442 shares of company stock worth $1,051,579. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.50. 4,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,741. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $100.49 and a 1-year high of $130.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.09. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

