SemGroup (SEMG) Shares Down 7.2%

SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) shares fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.96 and last traded at $14.05. 2,418,902 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 1,072,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEMG. Barclays downgraded shares of SemGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SemGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of SemGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of SemGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SemGroup in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SemGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.74 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $611.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.89 million. SemGroup had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SemGroup Corp will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMG. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SemGroup by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,853,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,887,000 after buying an additional 929,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SemGroup during the fourth quarter worth $7,003,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SemGroup by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,238,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,066,000 after buying an additional 416,189 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SemGroup by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $112,481,000 after buying an additional 382,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SemGroup by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,625,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,405,000 after buying an additional 343,870 shares in the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SemGroup Company Profile (NYSE:SEMG)

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Liquids, U.S. Gas, and Canada. The U.S. Liquids segment operates crude oil pipelines, truck transportation, storage, terminals, and marketing businesses; stores, blends, and transports refinery products and refinery feedstock through pipeline, barge, rail, truck, and ship; and operates a residual fuel oil storage terminal in the U.S.

