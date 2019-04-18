Selway Asset Management Buys 275 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Selway Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 26,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 652,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after buying an additional 35,740 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4,597.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 56,691 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,558,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,755,000 after buying an additional 130,820 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 51,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,428,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $1,060,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,981.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,559,723 shares of company stock valued at $176,077,837 and sold 111,901 shares valued at $6,010,888. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,049,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,209,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.08. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $61.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 30.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

