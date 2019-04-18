Scopia Capital Management Lp Sells 35,245 Shares of Itron, Inc. (ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 35,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $1,712,554.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Scopia Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 12th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 26,110 shares of Itron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $1,262,418.50.

On Friday, April 5th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 4,340 shares of Itron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $208,450.20.

On Monday, April 8th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 4,675 shares of Itron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $224,540.25.

On Thursday, March 28th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 11,784 shares of Itron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $544,656.48.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 48,684 shares of Itron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $2,293,990.08.

On Friday, March 22nd, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 58,046 shares of Itron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $2,900,558.62.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 21,646 shares of Itron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $1,090,741.94.

On Monday, March 18th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 44,193 shares of Itron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $2,190,205.08.

On Thursday, March 14th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 26,866 shares of Itron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $1,343,031.34.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 62,058 shares of Itron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $3,084,903.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $50.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.32. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.73 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 247,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,897,000 after purchasing an additional 22,823 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Itron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Itron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen set a $67.00 target price on shares of Itron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

