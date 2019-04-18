Sciencast Management LP Takes $454,000 Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 336.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $26.05 on Thursday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $30.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $45.00 price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

In related news, Director Barabara S. Jeremiah sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $192,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,833 shares in the company, valued at $866,463.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Harshman sold 7,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $206,988.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,542 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

