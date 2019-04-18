Sciencast Management LP Buys New Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $85.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.48 and a 1 year high of $100.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 55.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 7.67%.

In related news, Director Paul E. Fulchino sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $1,906,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,267.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,700 shares of company stock worth $5,032,198 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPR shares. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.64 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems to $96.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.47.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

