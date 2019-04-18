Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 6,493 Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,493 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 52,466 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $3,348,904.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 494,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,562,658.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,306 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $193,268.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 232,518 shares in the company, valued at $13,593,002.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 392,227 shares of company stock worth $21,982,062. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $63.97 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

