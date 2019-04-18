Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) is Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 326,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,771 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 6.3% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $18,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6,631.3% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $64,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.08. The company had a trading volume of 292,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,738. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $57.52.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
