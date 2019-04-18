Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 865,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,410 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 2.8% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.83% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $43,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.04. 637,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,010. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $50.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

