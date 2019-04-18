Sartorius (SRT3) PT Set at €107.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) has been given a €107.00 ($124.42) price objective by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 29.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €142.00 ($165.12) target price on Sartorius and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Warburg Research set a €141.00 ($163.95) target price on Sartorius and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. HSBC set a €116.00 ($134.88) price target on Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Sartorius has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €122.89 ($142.89).

SRT3 stock opened at €151.00 ($175.58) on Thursday. Sartorius has a 1 year low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a 1 year high of €124.70 ($145.00).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

