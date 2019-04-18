Sapiens International Co. (SPNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.81. 860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,323. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.74 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Sapiens International by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 803,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after buying an additional 329,448 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 89,335 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 54,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 19,446 shares during the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens ALIS, LifeSuite, Life Portraits, LifeApply, Sapiens INSIGHT, and Sapiens Closed Books; and personal, commercial and specialty lines, and workers' compensation comprising Sapiens IDIT, Adaptik Policy, Adaptik Billing, Stream Claim, Sapiens Stingray, PowerSuite, and CompSuite.

