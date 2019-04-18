SAP SE (SAP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.71.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, February 8th.
Shares of SAP stock opened at $112.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $136.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. SAP has a 12-month low of $94.81 and a 12-month high of $127.16.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.6961 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 262.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SAP by 454.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.
