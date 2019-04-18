SAP SE (SAP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, February 8th.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $112.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $136.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. SAP has a 12-month low of $94.81 and a 12-month high of $127.16.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SAP will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.6961 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 262.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SAP by 454.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

