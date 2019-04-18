Santacruz Silver Mining (SCZ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd (CVE:SCZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 5000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market cap of $8.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, gold, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rosario project located in the municipality of Charcas in the state of San Luis Potosi; and Veta Grande and Minillas properties that covers an area of approximately 1,100 hectares located within the state of Zacatecas.

