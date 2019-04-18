Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (SDT) vs. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR) Head-To-Head Review

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) and PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Sandridge Mississippian Trust I alerts:

7.1% of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.1%. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR pays out 7.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sandridge Mississippian Trust I and PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandridge Mississippian Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR 1 2 7 0 2.60

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a consensus target price of $17.83, indicating a potential upside of 16.53%. Given PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR is more favorable than Sandridge Mississippian Trust I.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sandridge Mississippian Trust I and PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandridge Mississippian Trust I $8.15 million 3.41 $5.16 million N/A N/A PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR $95.58 billion 1.04 $7.17 billion $1.43 10.70

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Sandridge Mississippian Trust I.

Profitability

This table compares Sandridge Mississippian Trust I and PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandridge Mississippian Trust I 63.29% 18.34% 18.34% PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR 7.50% 11.44% 3.85%

Risk and Volatility

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR beats Sandridge Mississippian Trust I on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I Company Profile

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2017, the company's properties comprised royalty interests in the initial wells; and 121 additional wells that were drilled and perforated by the company. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the its domestic refineries. Its Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment is involved in the refining, logistics, transport, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The company's Gas and Power segment engages in the logistic and trading of natural gas and liquid natural gas; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas; and fertilizer business operations. Its Biofuels segment is involved in the production of biodiesel and its co-products, as well as production and trading of ethanol, sugar, and electric power generated from sugarcane bagasse. The company's Distribution segment sells oil products, including gasoline and diesel; ethanol; and vehicle natural gas, as well as distributes oil products in South America. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A.  Petrobras was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Sandridge Mississippian Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandridge Mississippian Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.