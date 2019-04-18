Sally Beauty (SBH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.93% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sally Beauty have increased in the past three months. Notably, the company pulled off second consecutive bottom-line beat, when it reported first-quarter fiscal 2019 results. The metric gained from reduced tax rate and lower share count. Moreover, earnings are expected to grow in fiscal 2019. Further, management is on track with the transformation plan and Sally Beauty Loyalty Program. Also, the company continues to launch products and is upgrading digital capabilities. Sally Beauty is also undertaking supply chain efforts to optimize inventory levels and reduce costs. However, we note that the company’s top line missed estimates in the past two quarters. During the first quarter, sales were hurt by unfavorable foreign currency impacts. Persistent softness in the SBS and BSG units might have hurt the top line to an extent. Further, soft margins, stemming from rising expenses are a worry.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sally Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $23.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.44.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 96.26%. The business had revenue of $989.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 4,500 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $79,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,269.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 2,700 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $50,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,758.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,597,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,087,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,683,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,749,000 after buying an additional 1,130,288 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 53,202.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 826,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after buying an additional 824,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,585.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 814,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 766,117 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

