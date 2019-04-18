S & T Bancorp Inc (STBA) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
S & T Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. S & T Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 37.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect S & T Bancorp to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.
NASDAQ STBA opened at $40.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.71. S & T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $47.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
In related news, Director James Thomas Gibson purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.89 per share, for a total transaction of $466,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,847,224.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BidaskClub cut S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. S & T Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.
About S & T Bancorp
S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.
