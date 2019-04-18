Ryanair (RYAAY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RYAAY. HSBC lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $82.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $65.61 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 25.18%. Analysts predict that Ryanair will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 2,727.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

