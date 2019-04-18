Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Royal Caribbean have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company reported better-than-expected earnings in the fourth quarter of 2018. With this, it posted earnings beat for the 16th straight quarter. Accelerating demand is also likely to result in double-digit EPS growth in 2019. Higher passenger ticket, as well as onboard and other revenues, aided overall top line. Solid booking trend is anticipated to continue in 2019. Royal Caribbean continues to make use of digital tools for marketing, product development and to enhance the consumer experience. However, earnings estimates for the current quarter have been stable over the past 30 days. Nonetheless, higher costs might hurt profitability in the near term. Global uncertainties and tricky consumer discretionary spending are added concerns for Royal Caribbean.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.83.

NYSE RCL opened at $123.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $89.48 and a 1-year high of $133.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.60%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 20,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total transaction of $2,364,288.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,300,758.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total transaction of $826,407.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,447 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,277. Company insiders own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,531,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,073,000 after buying an additional 80,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,531,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,073,000 after buying an additional 80,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,873,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,315,000 after buying an additional 245,608 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,407,000 after buying an additional 77,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,659,000 after buying an additional 166,909 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

